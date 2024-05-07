First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $115,392,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,829 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $315.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

