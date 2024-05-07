First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,610,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

AEM stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

