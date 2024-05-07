First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $359,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WPP by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

