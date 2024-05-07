First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $400,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

