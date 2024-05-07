First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $417,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $344.26 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

