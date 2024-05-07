First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 1,572,487 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 456,639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 848,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.