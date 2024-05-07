First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

