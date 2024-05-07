First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 579,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,487,000 after buying an additional 73,205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

