First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $352,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 623,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 88.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

