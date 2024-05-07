First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $372,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 2.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.