First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 153.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

