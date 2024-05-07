First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $46,308,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,771 shares of company stock worth $5,689,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

