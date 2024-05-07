First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,121 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of DLB opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

