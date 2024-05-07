First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,873 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

