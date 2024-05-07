First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 2,992 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,015,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,186,000 after acquiring an additional 101,313 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 320,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 157,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.