First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 32 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $571.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

