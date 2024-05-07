First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 39,617 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after buying an additional 373,097 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,631,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,794,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0476 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

