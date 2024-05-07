First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 429 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.