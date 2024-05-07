First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,771 shares of company stock valued at $24,360,922 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

