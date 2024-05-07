First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

