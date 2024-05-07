First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 446 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ball alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ball by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ball by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.