First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 497 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 507,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

