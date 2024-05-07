First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 849 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Baidu Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.