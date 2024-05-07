First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,455 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

