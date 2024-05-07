First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,317. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

