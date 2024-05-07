FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOTE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.43. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,493 shares of company stock worth $135,220. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 2,632.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 290,471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

