Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

