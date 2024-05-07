Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,546 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ITT worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 198.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ITT by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

