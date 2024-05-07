Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

