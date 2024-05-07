Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ChampionX worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 91.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 204,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

