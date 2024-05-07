Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 80,466 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

