Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Trustmark worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 128,623 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 235.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 124,890 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $31.23.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

