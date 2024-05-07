Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $274.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.