Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,252,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

