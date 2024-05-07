Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

