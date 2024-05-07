Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

