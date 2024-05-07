Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,660 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of APA worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of APA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 643,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in APA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

