Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 14,155 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

