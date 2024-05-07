Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $1,759,708.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,135.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,121. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDS opened at $436.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

