Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Omnicell worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 566,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

