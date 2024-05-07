Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lantheus worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lantheus by 62.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

