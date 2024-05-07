Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Barnes Group worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

