Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,666 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $343.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $251.44 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

