Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219,742 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 189,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $23,934,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2,283.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,482 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.29 and a 1 year high of $215.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

