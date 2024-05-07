Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 92,631 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 138,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

