Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.76.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

