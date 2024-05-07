Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Flow Traders Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
Flow Traders Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30.
About Flow Traders
Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.
