Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.55.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.