Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.