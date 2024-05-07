Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,896 shares of company stock worth $15,811,399 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

